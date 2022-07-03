Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Etobicoke apartment fire sends 3 adults, 1 child to hospital for smoke inhalation

Three adults and one child were taken to hospital for minor smoke inhalation following an apartment fire in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Fire crews remain on scene investigating the source of the Kipling Avenue blaze

Fire crews were called to the Kipling Avenue apartment, south of Steeles Avenue, around 1:45 a.m.

They believe the blaze originated from a 13th floor balcony, however officials remained on scene hours later investigating the fire's origins. 

With files from Jessica Ng

