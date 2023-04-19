Woman dead, 2 others injured after 4-vehicle collision in Etobicoke

A woman has died and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Tuesday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Albion Road and Finch Avenue West at 11:05 p.m. for a report of a collision involving four cars at the intersection.

Const. Shannon Eames said one of the vehicles had reportedly lost control.

Toronto paramedics say a 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two females were taken to trauma centres with serious injuries, paramedics say.

Eames says police are looking into the collision and believe one of the people involved may have been impaired.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed but have since reopened.