Elementary teachers' union could launch work-to-rule job action this month

The union representing elementary school teachers across Ontario says it's ready to begin a work-to-rule job action later this month.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced Thursday it's preparing teachers for the potential strike action to begin on Nov. 26.

The federation said 98 per cent of members voted for the job action, which they say targets administrative tasks and won't affect children.

"Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce," said Sam Hammond, ETFO president, in a news release.

"It's critical that they finally come to contract talks prepared to address the real issues of concern: more supports for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario's Kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools."

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.

More to come.