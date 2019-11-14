Elementary teachers' union could launch work-to-rule job action this month
ETFO members have already voted in favour of a potential strike
The union representing elementary school teachers across Ontario says it's ready to begin a work-to-rule job action later this month.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced Thursday it's preparing teachers for the potential strike action to begin on Nov. 26.
The federation said 98 per cent of members voted for the job action, which they say targets administrative tasks and won't affect children.
"Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce," said Sam Hammond, ETFO president, in a news release.
"It's critical that they finally come to contract talks prepared to address the real issues of concern: more supports for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario's Kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools."
ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.