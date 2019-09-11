Union that represents Ontario public elementary teachers to hold strike vote

Ontario elementary teachers will be asked to vote on a strike mandate at mass meetings held across the province this month and next.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, which represents 83,000 public elementary teachers, occasional teachers and educational professionals, will conduct a central strike vote as it discusses bargaining issues with members.

Teachers will be asked to show support for the union's bargaining priorities, including more support for students with special needs, smaller class sizes, protection of full-day kindergarten and "fair and transparent" hiring practices.

"ETFO's goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action," the union said in a news release on Wednesday.

"It is committed to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table until a fair and reasonable collective agreement can be reached for public elementary educators in Ontario."

The vote will be held at information meetings at 76 locals in late September and October.