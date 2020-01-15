The union representing public elementary school teachers in Ontario has given notice that its members will begin rotating, one-day strikes next Monday unless a deal is reached with the province by the end of this week.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says the following public school boards will be affected on Monday:

Toronto District School Board.

Toronto Catholic District School Board (affecting Designated Early Childhood Educators).

York Region District School Board.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

The union is required by law to give boards five days advanced notice before strike action begins.

They say that the strike will go ahead unless government representatives "get serious" about reaching a deal by Friday.

Province offers parents up to $60 per day

Shortly after the strike notice was given, the Ministry of Education announced the province would be offering up to $60 a day to parents whose children would be affected by the closures.

Parents are eligible if their children are 12 years old or younger and are enrolled in a public school or a school-based child care centre that will close due to the strike. Also eligible are parents with children up to the age of 21 with special needs who are enrolled in a public school.

The details of the compensation are as follows:

$60 per day for children aged 0 to 6 who are not yet enrolled in school, but attend a school-based child care centre that is required to close on account of a strike.

$40 per day for students in junior or senior kindergarten.

$25 per day for students in Grades 1 to 7.

$40 total per day for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 12 (or aged 21 and under) with special needs.

4 teachers' unions in talks with province

It's just the latest development in the ongoing dispute between the four major teachers' unions and the Progressive Conservative government, who have been bargaining new collective agreements since the beginning of September.

The ETFO has said key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten.

Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government has offered.

ETFO appears to be following the tack of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, which is today holding its fifth rotating strike at schools in 16 boards.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, began one-day walkouts on Dec. 4 with a job action that closed schools across the province.

It has followed up with weekly rotating strikes that have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the affected boards. In addition to representing high school teachers, the OSSTF represents education workers at some elementary schools.

Teachers were angered when the government announced that average high school class sizes would increase and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation. The government has since scaled back those proposals, but OSSTF president Harvey Bischof has said it's not enough.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two per cent wage increase and the government offering one per cent.