2 men seriously hurt after shots fired inside North York gas station

Two men in their 20s were seriously wounded after several shots were fired inside a gas station in North York late Friday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened at an Esso station at Dufferin Street and Glen Belle Crescent, near Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Police were called to the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics took both men to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the two men were targeted victims and were not shooting at each other.

No other victims were found at the station.

The gas station attendant was the only other person in the station at the time, but he was not hurt.

Police said there is a lot of surveillance video in the area that they hope to obtain.

Officers sealed off the gas station overnight and the Toronto police forensics identification unit was at the scene.

Police are looking for one male suspect who is believed to have fled in a vehicle.