Boy, 13, fatally struck while riding e-scooter remembered as 'wonderful kid'

Family and friends are mourning a Brampton boy who died last week after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his e-scooter.

Family friend Paul Parhar identified the victim as 13-year-old Mahkai. CBC Toronto has agreed not to use his full name out of respect for the family's request for privacy.

Parhar called Makhai's death "a tragic accident," saying the family is "coping as best as they can" under the circumstances.

"He had just celebrated his birthday two weeks earlier and they had bought him an electric scooter, which he adored," said Parhar.

On June 14, Peel Regional Police responded to a collision near Sugarhill Drive and Orangegrove Drive in Brampton around 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Makhai in critical condition and he was taken to a local hospital, police say.

He was later moved to The Hospital for Sick Children, Parhar added, where he stayed for five days before he died on June 19. The family was on "pins and needles" throughout the ordeal, he said.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena says the service is still investigating the matter.

"The specific details on how the two came to intersect are unknown, but no charges have been laid against the operator of the motor vehicle," said Morena.

"We're sorry that it ended in this way."

'Very well loved'

Parhar says Mahkai was a "very disciplined" boy, who shied away from attention. He came from a big family full of uncles and aunts, and was one of two kids to his single mom, he said.

"Mahkai was a wonderful kid, really great son and brother," said Parhar, who says he watched Mahkai grow up after being friends with his mother for decades.

"He was very well loved."

Family friend Paul Parhar says Mahkai was a 'wonderful' and 'well loved' son and brother who loved things like Marvel, Star Wars and Hamilton. (Submitted by Paul Parhar)

Mahkai loved things like Star Wars, Marvel and the musical Hamilton, Parhar said, describing him as an artistic kid, who was learning how to play the guitar and painted in his spare time. He was in Grade 7.

Parhar set up an online fundraiser two days after the accident to help Mahkai's mother stay afloat while she was off work with her son. To date, it's garnered over $25,000 — blowing past the $15,000 goal.

The funds are now being used to pay for funeral expenses and Parhar says the family is "overwhelmed and appreciative" of the response.

"We're incredibly heartbroken about Mahkai but also extremely thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and strangers alike who have shared their unconditional kindness with us in our time of grief," the family said in a statement.

A public viewing has been set for Makhai on July 7 at New Haven Funeral Centre in Mississauga from 4 to 8 p.m. A private funeral will take place for friends and family sometime afterward.

"I'm sure as we get closer to those dates it's going to get even harder. I know the day-of is going to be extremely difficult," said Parhar.

"But then again, that's what, friends and family and the support of of loved ones is for."