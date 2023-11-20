Content
Escaped llama corralled on Highway 400

An escaped llama is back with its owners after being corralled on the shoulder of Highway 400 in Aurora Sunday, police say.

Three people getting a rope around a standing llama near a highway.
This llama is safe and back home after it was picked up on Highway 400 in Aurora on Sunday, police say. (Ontario Provincial Police/X)

In posts on X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police shared video of the curious animal approaching the highway, with cars speeding past. 

Officers managed to corral it with a piece of rope and get it away from danger.

"It is now back safe with its owners," police said in the post.

