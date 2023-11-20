Escaped llama corralled on Highway 400

An escaped llama is back with its owners after being corralled on the shoulder of Highway 400 in Aurora on Sunday, police say.

In posts on X, formerly Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police shared video of the curious animal approaching the highway, with cars speeding past.

Great job by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AuroraOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AuroraOPP</a>, who helped this Llama off Highway 400 yesterday. It is now back safe with its owners. ^ks <a href="https://t.co/Mer0GFli6e">pic.twitter.com/Mer0GFli6e</a> —@OPP_HSD

Officers managed to corral it with a piece of rope and get it away from danger.

"It is now back safe with its owners," police said in the post.