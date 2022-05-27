Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
EQAO standardized testing paused due to technical issues

The organization that administers standardized tests for Ontario students says it has paused testing while it resolves a technical issue.

Grade 3 and 6 students take tests at this time of school year

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says some students are reporting system lags for the digital tests, while test answers aren't being saved for others. (The Canadian Press)

The Education Quality and Accountability Office says the problem is slowing the system for some users and they are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Students in Grades 3 and 6 are supposed to be completing reading, writing and math assessments at this time.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says some students have reported significant system lags for the digital tests, while others have said they have completed entire sections, only to find the answers didn't save.

The union says it previously called for the testing to be paused this year due to concerns about "deficiencies" in the planning and preparation of the new digital format.

The Ministry of Education says the EQAO is looking into the situation and the scope of the impact.

