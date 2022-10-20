More than half of Ontario Grade 6 students failed standardized math test this year

Newly released results from Ontario's standardized tests — administered in the spring after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic — suggest students are struggling in math, with a majority of Grade 6 students failing to meet the province's bar.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) data, published on Thursday, shows no improvement in math scores for students in both Grade 3 and Grade 6 from the 2018 school year. That same year, the freshly-elected government of Premier Doug Ford pledged to overhaul the province's math curriculum and improve standardized test scores.

According to the data, just 47 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard this year, compared to half in 2018. Meanwhile, 59 per cent of Grade 3 students met the math standard, compared to 60 per cent four years ago.

The tests for both grades were administered in May and June. It was the first time students took the exams online, with some tests paused for a time due to technical issues.

Reading and writing scores for Grade 3 students were also lower than in 2018, though roughly the same for Grade 6.

"EQAO data show that Ontario's student outcomes are similar to those of other jurisdictions, where the pandemic has had a more significant impact on mathematics than on literacy achievement," the testing body said in a news release.

The Progressive Conservative government campaigned in 2018 on bringing in a new math curriculum, criticizing the former Liberal government's so-called Discovery Math curriculum and years of declining EQAO math scores.

Ontario introduced its new math curriculum into classrooms in September 2020, framing it as getting back to basics and giving students skills to get jobs of the future.

Students in the province were out of school for a total of 20 weeks during the pandemic. In July, the government introduced its plan to help students catch up from learning losses, including money for tutoring.