Ontario creating 'day of action on litter' amid criticism on climate change inaction

The province says it is creating an "official day of action on litter" — though at the same time, an environmental advocacy group says Ontario has done little in the last year to combat climate change.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the province announced plans to establish its "first official day focused on the clean up of litter" for May 12, 2020.

"Ontario is protecting what matters most and keeping our neighbourhoods, parks, and waterways clean and free of litter and waste," reads the news release.

"People in Ontario are passionate about keeping our province's nature and communities litter-free, and our government will continue to support and encourage real environmental action," said Jeff Yurek, the minister of the environment, conservation and parks, in a statement.

The news release mentions bringing clean up activities to schools, neighbourhoods and municipalities across the province, but does not provide any other details.

Other agencies are less bullish on the province's environmental track record. Advocacy organization Environmental Defence issued a report on Ontario's climate change actions this month, and declared the province is "not on track to meaningfully reduce Ontario's carbon footprint."

The report suggests the provincial government has done little to reduce greenhouse gases, which is something Premier Doug Ford promised when he unveiled the government's climate change plan last November.

Environmental Defence said promises to make change are "hollow if they aren't backed up by strong actions."

Tens of thousands of people also marched last month in a massive rally that took place in front of Queen's Park, demanding the government to do more on climate change.