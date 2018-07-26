Powerful thunderstorm heading for Toronto, Environment Canada says

Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with Environment Canada warning torrential downpours and strong wind are possible on Thursday afternoon.

The agency says a strong storm system will reach the Golden Horseshoe in the late afternoon, although there's no specific time it could reach Toronto.

"Isolated damaging wind gusts may occur with some of these storms," Environment Canada says on its website.

"Small hail, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning may also be associated."

The storm is expected to end by the early evening hours.