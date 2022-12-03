Toronto, southern Ontario brace for strong winds
Environment Canada is warning of possible power outages today due to strong winds expected across much of the province.
Environment Canada says power outages are possible
A special weather statement is in effect for all of southern and eastern Ontario as well as parts of the province's north.
The agency says gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected from early morning through the afternoon and may cause damage to buildings and trees.
Hydro One says its crews are preparing to respond to potential power outages.