Toronto under special weather statement, forecast calls for 'locally heavy rain'

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying "locally heavy rain" is in the forecast for Monday evening.

Amounts of 35 mm to 45 mm are possible, the federal weather agency said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday evening, sweep across Toronto and its surrounding areas later, then move out of the area on Monday night.

Environment Canada said the rain is expected to fall before the thunderstorms leave.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.