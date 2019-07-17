Toronto under special weather statement as heavy rain possible

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying heavy rain is possible on Wednesday morning.

In some areas, amounts of between 20 mm to 40 mm could fall by the time the rain comes to an end later in the morning, the federal weather agency said in the statement.

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued the special weather statement as well for Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions, Hamilton and much of Southern Ontario.