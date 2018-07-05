GTA, Southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch

The Greater Toronto Area and most of Southern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory saying the conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may lead to torrential rain.

"Given the high heat and humidity, a few of these thunderstorms could be intense resulting in localized torrential downpours," said the weather statement.

The thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, York, Durham and more.

Environment Canada warns some locations could get between 25 to 50 millimetres of rain over a short period of time tonight. And says there have also been reports of wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The extreme heat event that has been in effect in Toronto will continue into this evening as well.

But Environment Canada says a cool down is expected by Friday morning with the passage of a cold front.