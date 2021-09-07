Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, saying meteorologists are tracking a line of storms that is bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and hail to the city.

The federal weather agency is urging Torontonians to be on the lookout for "adverse weather conditions" and to take necessary safety precautions.

According to Environment Canada, the storm could cause wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and nickel-sized hail. The line of severe thunderstorms stretches from Beaverton to Mount Zion to Port Credit, moving east at 80 kilometres per hour.

The agency says heavy rain can cause flash floods and water to pool in roads, while large hail can damage property and injure people and pets.

Strong wind gusts can throw loose objects around, damage the structure of weak buildings, snap branches off trees and flip large vehicles.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" Environment Canada said in its warning.

Areas affected include: Pickering, Oshawa, Downtown Toronto, Uxbridge, Ajax, Port Perry, Whitby, Bowmanville, Scarborough, Sunderland, Mount Zion, Cannington, Brooklin, Scugog, Darlington Provincial Park, Janetville, Orono, Newcastle, Toronto Islands and The Beach.

Environment Canada is also urging residents to monitor the agency's alerts and forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to onstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.