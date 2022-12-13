Special weather statement in effect for Toronto with snow and gusty winds expected this week

If you live in the Greater Toronto Area, you might want to keep a shovel handy over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding regions, with heavy snow and at times gusty winds expected late Thursday morning into Friday.

The federal weather agency says nearly 10 centimetres of snow is expected by Friday morning in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham, possibly creating hazardous travel conditions for Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Snow will gradually taper to scattered flurries Friday morning.

Less snow is expected near Lake Ontario, where it may transition to rain.

Strong southeastern wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour from Thursday morning to afternoon, particularly near Lake Ontario.

Snow is also expected in Newmarket, Georgina and the northern York Region area, as well as Uxbridge, Beaverton and northern Durham Region, with total amounts of five to 10 centimetres falling by Friday morning.

Higher snowfall southern Durham Region

Higher snowfall amounts are expected near Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham, reaching up to 15 centimetres, with heavy, blowing snow possibly causing reduced visibility.

Environment Canada says snowfall exceeding 15 centimetres is possible.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said in a statement.]

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and power outages may occur."