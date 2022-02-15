Special weather statement in effect for Toronto with 'messy mix' of winter weather on the way
Statement applies to much of southern Ontario, including the GTA
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, forecasting a "messy mix" of winter weather coming late Wednesday.
The federal weather agency says 10 to 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall from late Wednesday to Thursday afternoon.
After that, up to four centimetres of snow is expected Thursday evening through Friday morning with blowing snow overnight.
Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets is also possible through Thursday afternoon and evening.
"A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario," Environment Canada said in a statement Tuesday.
The weather agency says residents can expect localized flooding as well as possible road closures and utility outages.
