Environment Canada issues heat warnings for parts of Ontario with temperatures set to soar into low 30s

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings and special weather statements for much of southern Ontario.

The weather agency says temperatures will reach into the low 30s in southwestern and eastern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada says there is an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

It says an overnight low of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.

In Toronto — as well as the regions of Peel, York and Halton — Environment Canada is warning that "very warm and humid conditions" are expected Monday into Tuesday.

The agency says humidex values could near 40 on Monday, as well as Tuesday afternoon, with "little relief" from the heat overnight.

The agency says hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and suggests staying in a cool place, drinking plenty of water and avoiding outdoor activities if possible.