Beach beckons as Toronto swelters in extreme heat, but cool down on the way

Relief from the extreme heat is in sight.

Toronto remained under a heat warning on Monday but Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to cool by Friday.

A cold front that is expected to pass over Southern Ontario this week will bring that "cool down," the federal weather agency says.

The sweltering weather, meanwhile, brought families to Toronto beaches in droves on Monday.

People at the shoreline of Woodbine Beach try to stay cool as the city suffers through an extreme heat event. (Martin Trainor/CBC) Environment Canada first issued a heat warning for the city on Thursday, to let residents know that extreme heat was starting on Friday. The warning has been extended as a hot and humid air mass continues to hang over the city.

Slightly unsettled weather was predicted on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada said temperatures were forecast to edge down in the afternoon with a slightly cooler and less humid air mass passing over Southern Ontario.

The temperature on Monday is expected to hit 33 C but it will feel like 43 with the humidity. The forecast says there is a risk of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Over the next two days, temperatures are still expected to be in the low 30s, while overnight low temperatures are forecast to be in the high teens.

Heat, humidity could return Wednesday

Environment Canada says the heat and humidity could return on Wednesday.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the forecast is calling for daytime highs of near the mid-30s, with the humidity making it feel like the mid-40s. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to be in low-20s and high teens in some rural areas.

On Friday, the high is expected to be 28 C, with a low of 14 at night.

The federal weather agency says the city is in the midst of an "extreme heat event." It has said the heat event is significant because of its duration.

"Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle," it advises.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."