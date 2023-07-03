Hot, humid weather in store for Toronto on Tuesday, Wednesday as city under heat warning

Hot and humid weather is coming to Toronto on Tuesday, Environment Canada says in a heat warning it issued for the city on Monday.

"A heat event begins on Tuesday," the federal weather agency said in the warning shortly after 3 p.m.

The forecast is calling for maximum temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s C and minimum temperatures in the high teens to low 20s. The humidex, which is an indication of how hot it will feel outside, is expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Environment Canada said the heat event is forecast to run into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for some areas. The hot and humid conditions will begin to ease on Wednesday night from the western half of the city to the eastern half.

The federal weather agency warned that the conditions can lead to the deterioration of air quality, which means the Air Quality Health Index could reach the high risk category.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of water before they feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humid conditions are expected to pose a risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

City's outdoor pools now fully open

As the mercury rises, the city said it would like to let residents know that it has officially opened its outdoor pools and 90 supervised wading pools.

The summer schedule for the city's outdoor pools and wading pools started Friday.

Outdoor pools will be open daily until Sunday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., except for 10 that will continue to be open until Monday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. Most of the city's outdoor pools are open daily from noon to about 8 p.m.

The city said people heading out to swim should check hours for specific pools here.

The city's more than 140 splash and spray pads will be open until Sunday, Sept. 17. Splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and are activated by a push button.

The city said lifeguards are supervising 10 city beaches seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Beach-goers are reminded to swim in designated areas only.

