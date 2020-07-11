Funnel clouds possible in Toronto due to weather conditions, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada says weather conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto on Saturday.

In a weather advisory issued at 11:47 a.m., the federal weather agency said it has received several reports of funnel clouds and waterspouts late Saturday morning.

More funnel clouds and landspouts are possible throughout the afternoon, Environment Canada said in the advisory.

The agency said these types of funnel clouds are generated by "weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," and are usually not a danger near the ground.

But it said there is a chance this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.



"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning," the advisory reads.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement at 12 noon that says rain will continue in Toronto on Saturday and it will be at times heavy.

Rates could be up to 25 to 50 millimetres per hour. Some areas may get 50 to 100 millimetres of rain.

Localized flooding is possible, the weather agency said.