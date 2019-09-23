Environment Canada predicts a 'warmer than normal' fall

There's a glimmer of hope for all those bidding a mournful goodbye to summer on the first day of fall — Environment Canada is betting we'll see a mild fall.

Unlike last year, where it felt like fall was only about a month long before the winter chill set in, senior climatologist Dave Phillips said we can expect "warmer than normal" temperatures this year.

"We think the water is warmer, that land is warmer," Phillips told Matt Galloway on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Monday.

"We think it will certainly be better than last year."

Summer ended on a high note this weekend, with temperatures soaring above 30 C. And if that's not enough, Phillips says there may be more summery days in store.

Last October and November were "winter-like" he said, "but this year we think there will be enough southerly air ... don't write the final chapter on summer-like weather."

But before you get too excited about a longer season of pumpkin spice lattes and crisp fall temperatures, Phillips says autumn can be unpredictable, with moments of winter weather creeping in.

"Most weather forecasters say that fall is the toughest season to get accurate in terms of prediction," Phillips said. "It's really a season of changes."