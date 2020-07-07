Dragons' Den star to sell shares in club that allegedly flouted COVID-19 rules with secret party

A star of CBC's Dragons' Den has announced she will be selling her shares in a Toronto club that allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions last month by throwing a secret party indoors without any physical distancing.

Toronto tech entrepreneur Michelle Romanow, 35, is a minority shareholder in the club, called Goldie, located on King Street West near Bathurst Street. She says she was not made aware of the alleged event before it took place and that she was also not in town at the time.

"As an investor, I strive to find people and businesses to invest in that are aligned with my values," Romanow said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday.

"Given the events that have been widely reported, Goldie's no longer meets this criteria."

Police allege that between 125 and 150 patrons were allowed to enter the club on June 26 and that no physical distancing regulations were enforced. The club is charged with failing to comply with a provincial order issued during a declared emergency.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions, bars and restaurants are only permitted to serve food and drinks outdoors while maintaining physical distancing regulations. They are prohibited from holding indoor events like the one Goldie allegedly hosted under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The restrictions are aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,700 people so far in this province.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it plans to revoke Goldie's liquor licence.

The commission says the move is related to "serious violations related to public safety" and as a result it has suspended Goldie's licence while it begins the revocation process.

Goldie has 12 days to request a hearing with the Licence Appeal Tribunal and appeal the move, according to commission rules.

Romanow says although she was not a director and was never "involved in day-to-day management of the restaurant."

Since physical distancing measures were put in place, Romanow has advocated that people comply with them to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Obviously, I would never condone this kind of behaviour given the current circumstances," she said.