Entertainers trying to bring light to the Danforth in the wake of mass shooting

Entertainers including Colin Mochrie and Aurora Browne will try to bring some light to the Danforth Tuesday evening, following the darkness of the shooting that killed two and injured 13.

Tonight's gathering, called 416 Light Up The Night, begins at 8:30 p.m.

It was planned by casting director Steven Mann, who called on his friends and contacts in the entertainment industryto help put on the event. He's asking everyone who wants to attend to bring a flashlight or a candle to Withrow Park, where the show is being held.

Colin Mochrie, seen in 2013, will co-host 416 Light Up the Night, an event responding to the Danforth shooting and other acts of violence in Toronto. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

"It ripped my heart out," Mann said. "A 10-year-old eating ice cream, when four nights before I was at Greg's ice cream with my son."

He and his wife had planned to be on the Danforth on July 22 but changed their plans. Later that night, shots were fired into shops and restaurants on the vibrant strip, killing Julianna Kozis, 10 and Reese Fallon, 18. Some of the 13 others who were injured are still in hospital.

Mann says it followed other acts of violence in Toronto that hit too close to home.

"All these things that just kind of led to this crescendo of me just sort of crying, essentially, and saying, 'I have to do something."'

Geraldine Ronan, one of the organizers of 416 Light Up The Night, and Kurt Alan in the t-shirts that will be handed out tonight. (Submitted by Steven Mann)

Despite the tragedy, the event tonight won't be all serious.

'Laughter is sometimes what reaches you' after a tragedy

The two MCs, Mochrie and Browne, are both comedians.

Browne is one of the leads on CBC's Baroness Von Sketch Show.

Aurora Browne of the Baroness Von Sketch Show will co-host 416 Light Up the Night, together with comedian Colin Mochrie.

"When something terrible has happened, laughter is sometimes what reaches you and it helps you release a little bit," Browne said in a phone interview.

She added that she hopes Mochrie will use his improv skills to come up with a song, in addition to the musical acts with a more serious tone expected to perform.

"Terrible things have happened in the city and I'm sure there are a lot of people who are really hurt and really scared and we're there just to make them feel better and know they're not alone."

Organizers will also be handing out t-shirts that read "Love Peace Compassion."

Ben Kowalewicz, singer of Billy Talent, says the band wants to "spread love and make people feel good" through the fundraising concert. (CBC News)

Toronto-area band Billy Talent will be holding another event on Aug. 11 to raise money for the victims and their families.

The band's studio is just around the corner from the Danforth.

'The only thing we know how to do is throw shows and spread love'

"We just felt like we had to do something and the only thing we know how to do is throw shows and spread love and make people feel good," said singer Ben Kowalewicz.

He says they've brought together other acts, including City and Colour and PUP. They'll all perform at the Danforth Music Hall on what is sure to be a busy weekend on that stretch, during the Taste of the Danforth street festival.

All proceeds will go to the #TorontoStrong fund, run by the Toronto Foundation, to help victims and their families.

The fund was started following the Yonge Street van attack and was expanded to include the Danforth tragedy.