Stretch of Adelaide Street East closed due to 'potential falling hazard'

The City of Toronto is warning all residents to avoid a stretch of Adelaide Street East due to a "potential falling hazard" from a nearby building.

Adelaide was closed to the public from Yonge Street to Victoria Street Thursday afternoon.

Before the closure, Toronto police reported an antenna was seen leaning from the top of a 24-storey building near Ching Lane and Victoria Street. Firefighters were at the scene.

The city says repairs on the building's roof are expected to continue until Sunday, and is encouraging all residents to use caution in the area, plan alternate routes and consider taking public transit in the meantime.