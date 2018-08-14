Emergency crews rescue boy, 10, trapped under vehicle in Oakville

Emergency crews rescued a 10-year-old boy Tuesday evening who was trapped underneath a vehicle in Oakville, Halton police say.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a home on Baronwood Drive after a child riding a bicycle was run over by a vehicle and was pinned underneath it.

Police said the boy was riding northbound on the sidewalk and had turned up a driveway when a woman steered her car into the driveway. The woman's view was obscured by another parked car in the driveway as she was pulling in, police said.

Emergency crews arrived and rescued the boy after a prolonged extrication process.

The boy suffered minor abrasions but didn't appear to be seriously injured. He was transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police closed Baronwood Drive between West Oak Trail and Baintree Crescent during the rescue operation but have since reopened the street.

The Halton police major collision bureau has been notified.