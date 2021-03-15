Emergency crews on scene after plane crashes on Lake Simcoe

Emergency crews are working at the scene of a plane crash on Lake Simcoe in the area of Lagoon City, approximately 130 kilometres from Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia said the plane crashed into the ice about one kilometre offshore at about 3:36 p.m. Monday.

Police could not confirm the number of people on board nor the extent of the injuries. There's also no word on the age or gender of the pilot.

Crews including Ramara Fire, Simcoe EMS and the OPP are on scene.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the agency has been notified of the crash and they are currently gathering information and assessing the incident.

More to come.