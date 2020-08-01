Marchers in Toronto call for end to systemic anti-Black racism on Emancipation Day

At least 100 people marched in downtown Toronto to celebrate Emancipation Day and to call for an end to anti-Black racism in government institutions in Canada.

Emancipation Day, marked every year on Aug. 1, commemorates the abolition of slavery across the British Empire.

Marchers called for an end to anti-Black racism in such areas as child welfare, policing, the criminal justice system, arts and culture, education and health care.

Yvette Blackburn, a spokesperson for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, said people are marching to celebrate freedom but also to demand that change continues.

"What is freedom? Freedom comes at a cost. And right now, it's the cost of the lives and the interactions that we, as Black people, have to deal with every day in society," Blackburn told reporters.

"With the push of anti-Black racism and the recognition of our value and our work, we must be here to walk on this day to say that changes have to be implemented so that we get rid of anti-Black racism and the institutional discrimination that has been happening."

The march began at the Children's Aid Society of Toronto, 30 Isabella St., and ended at the Ontario legislature.

Along the route, marchers stopped at a number of points, including the Toronto Police Service headquarters, 40 College St., and the Ontario education ministry, 438 University Ave.

"By being here on Emancipation Day, it's to say that we need to look structurally into the frameworks of discrimination and racism that are impacting us across the board," Blackburn added.

The Slavery Abolition Act received royal assent on Aug. 28, 1833 and the legislation came into force across the Empire and its colonies on Aug. 1, 1834.

Since that time, Canadian communities have staged events to celebrate the abolition of slavery.

Organizations that supported Toronto's march are: A Different Booklist Cultural Centre, Black Artists' Networks In Dialogue, Black Health Alliance, Black Medical Students' Association at University of Toronto, CareMongering-TO, Destiny Gospel Centre, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, Jamaican Canadian Association, Ma'at Legal Services, Ontario Alliance of Black School Educators, Unifor and Zero Gun Violence Movement.