NDP promises $25 minimum wage for early childhood educators in Ontario
Andrea Horwath didn't provide price tag for promises, but says party will unveil fully costed platform
The NDP is promising to implement a minimum wage of $25 an hour for registered early childhood educators if the party forms government.
The deal the Progressive Conservative government recently struck with Ottawa to bring in average $10-a-day fees for licensed child care included an $18-an-hour minimum wage.
But advocates have said that amount is far too low, and early childhood educators need to be paid at least $25 an hour if Ontario hopes to recruit and retain enough workers to staff the growing sector.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she would introduce a $25 minimum wage for registered early childhood educators and $20 for other program staff, as well as implement a salary grid, something else advocates have been urging.
Horwath also says if she is premier she would work with the sector to design and implement a workforce strategy, including benefits, pensions and support for workers to upgrade their qualifications.
She did not provide a price tag for the promises, but says the NDP will unveil a fully costed platform.
