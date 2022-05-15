Ontario New Democrats to release costing for platform ahead of debate
Ontario's New Democrats are set to release costing for their election campaign platform on Sunday.
Party unveiled plan for Ontario last month but didn't include price tags with promises
The party unveiled its plan for the province late last month, but didn't attach price tags to its promises.
Leader Andrea Horwath says the costing will offer "evidence" that it's possible for a government to make residents' lives better.
Horwath won't be making the presentation herself, instead leaving it to Catherine Fife, the NDP candidate for Waterloo.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca are also taking the day off.
The three will reunite in Toronto tomorrow, alongside Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner, for a debate.
