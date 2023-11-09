Ex-boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri charged with 1st-degree murder

Mohamad Lilo, the ex-boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri, has been charged with first-degree murder nearly two years after she was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach home.

In a statement to CBC News, Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Agata Czajkowski said the Crown has charged Lilo by way of direct indictment.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing. The OPP continues to investigate in order to find out what happened to Elnaz and to provide answers to her family," Czajkowski said.

"We remind the public that there is still a joint $100,000 reward available for anyone who provides any information that will lead to Elnaz's whereabouts."

Mohamad Lilo of Quebec is facing charges after Hajtamiri was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont. by three masked men dressed in fake police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022. The men allegedly drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white, 2016 to 2022-model Lexus RX 350 SUV.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Lilo of Brossard, Que., was previously charged with kidnapping in connection with Hajtamiri's abduction, as well attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with a prior assault on the 37-year-old woman.