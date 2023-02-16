Police release new suspect photos linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping

Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area.

"We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or through a dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415.

Police are also offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Hajtamiri being located.

Police say they believe this man is a suspect in Hajtamiri's kidnapping. (Ontario Provincial Police)

The reward money is being offered through a joint effort by the OPP and York Regional Police.

Police have said the 37-year-old was forcibly taken by three masked men dressed in fake police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative's house in the popular lakeside town.

The men drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white, 2016 to 2022-model Lexus RX 350 SUV. She has not been seen or heard from since.

In a statement read out at a news conference last month, Elnaz's mother Fariba Hajtamiri said nothing is weighing more heavily on her family than not knowing what happened to her daughter.

"We know there are people out there who have information and who may be contemplating coming forward," she wrote.

"We pray that you will do the right thing and help us out of this suffering, and bring justice for Elnaz."