4th man charged in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri: York police

York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill.

Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects.

Hajtamiri hasn't been heard from since, though her family has expressed hope she's still alive.

Mohamad Lilo, Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, has been charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.

The new arrest announced Friday stems from a previous incident, where Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Three people were previously arrested in connection with the incident.

Now, a fourth has been charged.

Harshpreet Sekhon, 25, of Mono, Ont. was charged on Feb. 16 with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, York police said.