York police arrest 5th man in frying pan attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

A fifth man has been charged in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.

Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her.

The latest arrest announced Tuesday is in connection with a separate incident, in which Hajtamiri was allegedly beaten with a frying pan in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill on Dec. 20, 2021. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Four people have previously been arrested in connection with the incident, with the latest arrest of a fourth man coming last month.

Akash Rana, 25, of Delta, B.C. was charged on March 1 with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, York police said.

He is due to appear in Newmarket court Thursday.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear in January 2022. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects.

Hajtamiri hasn't been heard from since, though her family has expressed hope she's still alive.

Mohamad Lilo, Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, has been charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.