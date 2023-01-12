Police offer $100K reward for information in search for woman kidnapped in Wasaga Beach

Police are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the location of Elnaz Hajtamiri, a year after police say she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

"Her family is grieving her absence and has lived through a year with limited answers," said Ontario Provincial Police Det.-Insp. Martin Graham at a Wednesday morning news conference to announce the reward.

"We cannot imagine the pain they are experiencing."

The reward money is being offered through a joint effort by the OPP, York Regional Police and the York Regional Police Services Board.

The OPP have said the 37-year-old was forcibly taken by three masked men dressed in police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative's house in the popular beach town.

"Someone out there knows the identities of these men," Graham said, adding that information can be submitted to police both directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The men drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white Lexus RX SUV. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Graham also read a statement from Fariba Hajtamiri, Elnaz's mother.

"Nothing weighs more heavily on our souls than the idea that we may never know what happened to Elnaz. We know there are people out there who have information and who may be contemplating coming forward," she wrote.

"We pray that you will do the right thing and help us out of this suffering."

Police released composite sketches of two of the masked men, based on details provided by two eyewitnesses to the abduction, as well of brief written descriptions of the trio.

Police have said that Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.

Charges have been laid in both cases against Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, and York police have also charged two other men in the December case.

But investigators are still looking for the three men who abducted Hajtamiri.

Hajtamiri's family has made public appeals to help find her and says they are holding out hope that she will return one day.