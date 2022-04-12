Family of Elnaz Hajtamiri and police plead for public's help in abduction case

Three months after she was abducted by men dressed in police gear in Wasaga Beach, both police investigators and family members pleaded for information about Elnaz Hajtamiri's whereabouts during a news conference Tuesday.

Police recapped the case and asked for help from Iranian communities in the Greater Toronto Area and Montréal. Ontario Provincial Police also released a video statement from Elnaz's mother — Fariba Hajtamiri — who lives in Iran.

Through translated subtitles, she said she doesn't know if her daughter is alive or not.

"I beg of you as a mother to guide us and tell us anything you know," she said. "Please, I beg of you to help us. We are living a desperate life.

"Please help us find Elnaz."

Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, was abducted on the evening of Jan. 12 when three men in police gear, but not actual uniforms, forced their way into a home on Trailwood Place, police say.

They took off with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe is a white Lexus RX SUV. Police say they have also linked the abduction with another incident in which Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in Richmond Hill last December, and they believe the same people are either involved in the abduction, or can identify those responsible.

Thus far, investigators have not been able to discern any motive, and no ransom demand has been received, police say.

"We know someone is out there who has information about Elnaz's whereabouts," Det. Insp. Martin Graham said at the news conference.

"We need to hear from you."

Anyone with information is being asked to call the OPP's tip line at 1-833-728-3415.