Police issue arrest warrant for man allegedly involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man they believe was involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping early last year.

In a news release Wednesday, police say they identified 35-year-old Deshawn Davis as a suspect in the 37-year-old's abduction, thanks to information from the public.

Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont. by three masked men dressed in fake police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022. The men allegedly drove away with Hajtamiri in what investigators believe was a white, 2016 to 2022-model Lexus RX 350 SUV.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police ask anyone with information on Davis to contact investigators.

The warrant for his arrest comes a few weeks after the OPP released new photos of three suspects and a person of interest believed to be connected to Hajtamiri's kidnapping.

Police provided security camera photos of two suspects investigators believe are linked to the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri. The photo was taken in Quebec, but police believe they are residing in the GTA. (Ontario Provincial Police) Police are still looking for help identifying the other male and female in those photos, saying they believe the two are living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Additionally, they are still looking to speak with one, or potentially two, people of interest who rented vehicles in December 2021. Those individuals aren't suspects in the case, but police say they may have relevant information.

OPP and York police are offering a $100,000 award for anyone with information that will lead to Hajtamiri's location.

Her family says they've been grieving ever since her disappearance but are holding out hope she might still be found alive.