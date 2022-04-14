Arrest made in assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri, Canada-wide warrant issued for 2nd man

A Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, a woman abducted from Wasaga Beach three months ago, and police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a second man.

York Regional Police say 23-year-old Riyasat Singh was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Police are now searching for another 23-year-old, Harshdeep Binner of Brampton.

Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, was abducted on the evening of Jan. 12 when three men dressed in what appeared to be police gear, forced their way into a home on Trailwood Place.

Police said earlier this week they had linked the abduction with another incident in which Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in Richmond Hill last December, saying they believed the same people were either involved in the abduction, or could identify those responsible.

Hajtamiri remains missing, and York Regional Police are working with Ontario Provincial Police to locate her whereabouts.

Thursday's arrests are in connection with the alleged December assault. Police have not named any other suspects in connection with the abduction.

On Dec. 21, police say they were called about an assault in an underground parking garage on King William Crescent in Richmond Hill. That's where they say Hajtamiri was hit with a frying pan.

A witness interrupted the incident and the suspects fled in a vehicle, police say.

Hajtamiri was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Police later located the suspect vehicle, which they say was stolen, in Toronto.

Anyone with information about Binner's whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact York Regional Police.

Speaking from Iran in a video statement to the Ontario Provincial Police this week, Hajtamiri's mother said she doesn't know if her daughter is alive or not.

"I beg of you as a mother to guide us and tell us anything you know," she said. "Please, I beg of you to help us. We are living a desperate life.

"Please help us find Elnaz."