Ex-boyfriend charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction from Wasaga Beach home

The ex-boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been charged with kidnapping in her violent abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach earlier this year, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Mohamad Lilo of Brossard, Que. also faces charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping in connection with a prior assault on the 37-year-old woman in a Richmond Hill, Ont. parking garage on Dec. 21, when Hajtamiri was beaten with a frying pan.

The charges come approximately three months after two other men were charged in connection with the December assault.

They also come after CBC News reported in April that Lilo hired a private investigator to watch Hajtamiri prior to her abduction in January. He was subsequently charged with criminal harassment and released on bail.

Elnaz Hajtamiri, 37, was abducted from a home on Jan. 12 by three men wearing police gear, but not actual police uniforms. (Submitted by the Hajtamiri family)

Hajtamiri, who lives in the Toronto area, has been missing since she was forcibly taken by three men wearing police gear on the evening of Jan. 12. She was abducted from a home where she was staying with relatives in the popular tourist area at the foot of Georgian Bay, about a two-hour drive north of Toronto.

As previously reported, sources have told CBC News Lilo is the former boyfriend of Hajtamiri, who also goes by the last name Tamiri, and that the two broke up last October.

Hajtamiri, who was born in Iran, came to Canada in 2018 and found work in the import-export shipping industry, according to a news release from the family, but she had recently left her job to focus on building a cake-making business.

She has yet to be located.

The charges against Lilo have yet to be proven in court. He is expected to appear in court on July 13.

Hajtamiri is described as 5'3" with a slim build and black hair that had been shoulder length until it was cut not long before she was abducted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or their local police service. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).