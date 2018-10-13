Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Scarborough slaying of 18-year-old

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the fatal shooting death of an 18-year-old in Scarborough earlier this month.

Amal Jones, 19, is wanted for second-degree murder for his alleged role in the daytime slaying of Elliott Reid-Doyle at a shopping plaza near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue on Oct. 3.

Police had previously released security camera video and images of Jones, hoping to get the public's help to identify him.

In a news release issued Saturday afternoon, police warned that Jones may be "armed and dangerous" and advised anyone who locates him to call 911.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley said Reid-Doyle and Jones had "an interaction" shortly before the shooting. Reid-Doyle was in the company of several friends at the time, as well, Dunkley said.

Jones is described as between five-feet, ten-inches and six-feet, two-inches tall. He has a slim build and had his hair in cornrows at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with potentially useful information about the case is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.