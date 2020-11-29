11 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Vaughan sports centre

York Region Public Health says 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases are linked to the playing of soccer indoors at a Vaughan sports centre in mid-November.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the public health unit said the cluster of cases emerged after a group of people played soccer at the TRIO Sportplex and Event Centre, 601 Cityview Blvd., on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. An investigation has found that 20 to 25 people in all were there.

"While the group wore masks during play, masks were not worn in the change rooms," the public notice said.

The public health unit was told about the first confirmed case on Friday, and since then, a total of 11 cases have been confirmed. These include: 8 cases from Toronto; one case from York Region: one case from Simcoe-Muskoka Region; and one case from Peel Region.

All of the people who played soccer over the two days are considered high-risk and all have been advised to go into isolation for 14 days. People who develop symptoms are urged to get tested and to continue to isolate until they obtain their test results.

York Region Public Health says it is tracing the contacts of the 11 people who have tested positive.

On Monday, Nov. 16, York Region moved to the province's red-control zone, which means team sports cannot be practised or played except for training.