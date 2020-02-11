Elementary schools closed as teachers hit the picket line in provincewide strike
About 950,000 Ontario students out of class today
Elementary teachers are hitting the picket lines en masse in Ontario today in their second provincewide strike to put pressure on the government in contract talks.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is also using the other four days of the week to stage rotating strikes, ensuring each board is hit twice a week.
All four major teachers' unions are engaging in strikes as bargaining appears to be at an impasse.
ETFO president Sam Hammond has said the union was close to a deal with the government after three days of recent talks, but the province's negotiators suddenly tabled new proposals at the 11th hour that the union couldn't accept.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said compensation is the main issue, and that the teachers are advancing higher wages at the expense of their students.
Teachers in the French system are holding a provincewide strike on Thursday, and high school teachers are staging a one-day strike at select boards that same day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.