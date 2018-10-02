Everything you need to know about Toronto's election on Oct. 22

Torontonians will head to the polls this month to determine the city's future mayor and 25 council members.

Here's what you need to know in advance.

Election day is officially Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can use MyVote to find the following information:

Find your ward and map.

See candidates running in you ward.

Find out if you're on the voters' list.

Find your designated voting location.

View and print your voter information card.

Advanced voting will run from Oct.10 to Oct. 14 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at two locations in each ward as well as city hall.

What to bring

When you go to vote, you will need your voter information card as well as an additional piece of identification that shows your name and Toronto address.

This is what your voter information card will look like. Bring the printed version of the card when you go to vote, along with another piece of identification that shows your name and Toronto address. (City of Toronto)

To avoid lineups, it's important to check that you're on the voters' list, especially if you have moved or changed your name since the last election. You can check that you're on the list through MyVote or calling 416-338-1111, which is the city's election services number.

Note: If you need to add or update your information, you must make all revisions by Oct. 14. If you miss that deadline, you can add yourself at the voting location on election day.

Voter assistant terminals

If you require assistance to vote because of a disability or special need, you can use a voter assistant terminal, which will include a touch screen, audio component, a braille keypad and other features.

These terminals will be available at all advanced polling locations. If you need one on election day and there's none at your designated voting place, you can request a transfer by calling election services.

For additional voting options or needs, click here.

What to do if you can't vote in person

If you aren't able to vote in person for any reason, you can appoint a voting proxy to cast a ballot on your behalf.

You can pick up and complete a voting proxy appointment form at one of the city clerk's office locations.

Wards: why 25?

Ontario's Court of Appeal stayed a lower court's ruling to block Premier Doug Ford's initial legislation to cut Toronto city council nearly in half, which means Toronto will go ahead with a 25-ward vote instead of 47-ward election.

Click here to view the 25-ward map that will be used in the upcoming municipal and mayoral election.

For a full list of mayoral, council, and school board candidates, click here.