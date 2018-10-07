With advanced voting for the city's election just three days away, John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat are eager to flaunt the names backing their campaigns.

While the two mayoral candidates will need the support of hundreds of thousands of Torontonians to win, both are hoping endorsements from influential names and groups will bring them some support.

Here's a look at some of the top people endorsing their campaigns, and why they matter.

1. Tory supporter: Director X

Julien Christian Lutz, professionally known as Director X, is a key player in the Canadian music scene. The music video director and film producer, who has worked with Hip Hip/R&B names such as Drake, Jay Z, Kanye West, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, lends a serious degree of star power to Tory's campaign.

Lutz said he met Tory during the mayor's trips to Los Angeles to promote Toronto's film scene, and said the city's art industry has grown since Tory has been in office.

Appreciate the support <a href="https://twitter.com/iDirectorX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iDirectorX</a>! <a href="https://t.co/np54KI7KZd">pic.twitter.com/np54KI7KZd</a> —@JohnTory

Tory also has the support of acclaimed filmmaker Barry Avrich, who says he supports Tory's "plan to protect and expand Toronto's studio space and keep the city a hotspot for film production."

A series of film groups within the city, including the film and television union Nabet 700-M Unifor, have also publicly shown support for the mayor's re-election. The Tory government says they've brought in a total of $6.6 billion to film productions in the city in the past four years.

1. Keesmaat supporter: Gil (Guillermo) Penalosa, World Urban Parks

Although he may not be as high-profile as Director X, Penalosa is a key figure in Toronto's urban planning scene, who founded the non-profit 8 80 Cities and also serves as an ambassador of World Urban Parks.

This is BOLD and doable. <a href="https://twitter.com/jen_keesmaat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jen_Keesmaat</a> is a world recognized urban planner who knows what to DO as Mayor of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> and has the guts to do it. Tearing down Gardiner is good for residents & business, for mobility & health. Saves $500 million, much needed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Equity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Equity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Keesmaat4Mayor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Keesmaat4Mayor</a> <a href="https://t.co/OnCjVwIGOa">https://t.co/OnCjVwIGOa</a> —@Penalosa_G

Penalosa represents a wave of supporters from the city's urban planning communities who want Keesmaat voted into office on Oct. 22.

The former chief city planner garnered support from urbanists across Toronto, including city planner Brent Toderian, who hopes to see some of Keesmaat's plans concerning transit, the Gardiner Expressway and urban development come to fruition.

If elected, Keesmaat says she's committed to replacing the crumbling portion of the eastern Gardiner Expressway with a "beautiful grand boulevard," and will derail Tory's SmartTrack transit solution.

2. Tory supporter: Coun. Denzil Minnan-Wong

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, one of the high-profile incumbents running for re-election, has proudly supported Tory since the mayor ran for office in 2014.

Tory has plenty of other supporters among current city councillors, including:

Coun. Jon Burnside, Ward 26

Coun. Christin Carmichael Greb, Ward 16

Coun. Frances Nunziata, Ward 11

Minnan-Wong, considered to be fiscally conservative, is the current councillor for Ward 34 Don Valley East and has served on council since 1997.

"John's the entire package," he told CBC Toronto. "From what we came from, we had an exceedingly dysfunctional council, and John's been able to bring everybody together."

So you *know* it's going to be good!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/AIqxspMsrn">pic.twitter.com/AIqxspMsrn</a> —@DailyDenzil

Tory also has the support of several MPs and MPPs who hope to see him re-elected on Oct. 22. That list includes: Scarborough North MP Shaun Chen, Willowdale MP and Toronto Caucus Co-Chair Ali Ehsassi, and York Centre MP Michael Levitt.

2. Keesmaat supporter: Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam

Coun. Kristyn-Wong Tam and Keesmaat have proudly shown their support for each another and actively attend one another's events.

Wong-Tam, a frequent critic of Tory, is locked in a battle with former mayoral candidate and Liberal MPP George Smitherman, and fellow incumbent Lucy Troisi to represent Ward 13, Toronto Centre

<a href="https://twitter.com/jen_keesmaat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jen_keesmaat</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/metromorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@metromorning</a> outlines her bold vision for Toronto. As Chief Planner she worked to influence City Council but as any bureaucrat can tell, the real power and influence lies in the Mayor's Office. She is committed to real city building not cheap campaign solution. —@kristynwongtam

Other councillors backing Keesmaat include:

Coun. Mike Layton, Ward 19

Coun. Joe Cressy, Ward 20

Coun. Joe Mihevc, Ward 21

3. Tory supporter: President of Vietnamese Association of Toronto Dr. Kien Le

Tory has garnered the support of several of Toronto's multicultural groups.

"John Tory has always stood up for Toronto, Canadian multiculturalism, and also the Vietnamese Canadian community, which is just one reason of many that I will be supporting his campaign for Mayor," said Dr. Kien Le, who credits Tory for raising the Vietnamese Freedom and Heritage Flat at city hall.

Geetha Moorthy said Tory took the time to visit her centre many times to hear from the families of children growing up with autism.

I will never stop advocating for those who need support in our city. Thank you Claire Emma Kirk. <a href="https://t.co/cXhDCF8VQU">pic.twitter.com/cXhDCF8VQU</a> —@JohnTory

Tory also has the support of Africaribbean Canadian Family Advocacy, for "understanding the challenges faced by marginalized communities."

In addition, former president of the Canadian Tamil Congress publicaly said he's a friend and supporter of Tory's, crediting the mayor for visiting Sri lanka and learning about where the city's Tamil community is from, and why they left.

3. Keesmaat supporter: The Toronto and York Regional Labour Council

Although Tory said he's created more than 200,000 jobs since his time in office, Keesmaat proudly garnered support from a central labour body that combines hundreds of local unions to represent a total of 205,000 workers. The labour council advocates issues facing workers in the region, and announced just a couple weeks ago that they would officially be endorsing Keesmaat for mayor.

"Toronto will need strong leadership to tackle the key challenges the city faces, and Jennifer Keesmaat has shown a keen understanding of the issues combined with a bold vision for the future," the council said in a press release.

4. Tory supporter: Former MP, Minister of Justice and Attorney General Peter MacKay

Mackay, who accumulated a long list of high-profile political positions during his time under former prime minister Stephen Harper, publicly endorsed Tory.

"With serious challenges on the horizon, Toronto needs a sensible, strong and steadfast Mayor . . . John is a Mayor who is building infrastructure and a more prosperous economy. He is creating jobs for all Torontonians and making our streets safer," MacKay wrote in a statement posted on Tory's campaign website.

4. Keesmaat supporter: Former councillor and MP Olivia Chow

Seasoned politician and former NDP MP Olivia Chow, who lost to Tory in the 2014 mayoral election, is supporting Keesmaat's campagin. Chow has attended Keesmaat's rallies, and even promoted one on her own social media page.

I believe Toronto needs a leader who will take action and stand up for our people. That's why I'll be joining <a href="https://twitter.com/jen_keesmaat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jen_Keesmaat</a> at her <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RallyforToronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RallyforToronto</a>. Join us tonight at 6PM - RSVP here: <a href="https://t.co/T37iwSr4Bd">https://t.co/T37iwSr4Bd</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Keesmaat4Mayor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Keesmaat4Mayor</a> —@oliviachow

Other intriguing backers

Both Keesmaat and Tory have long lists of supporters. Here are some of the most intriguing ones.

Tory endorsements:

Fashion editor Jeanne Beker

Slaight Music CEO Gary Slaight

Former Royal Bank of Canada CEO Gord Nixon

Chief Executive Officer of Tribal Scale Sheetal Jailty

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs John Baird

Keesmaat endorsements:

Who is Doug Ford supporting?

Although Premier Doug Ford's spokesperson said he's only "actively supporting" his nephew, Coun. Michael Ford, who's running for council in North Etobicoke's Ward 1 head-to-head against Coun. Vincent Cristiani, he's been seen taking pictures with other council-members who publicly backed him during the council-cutting battle that unfolded over the past few months.

Cristiani proudly posted a picture of himself and the premier during the Annual Fusion of Taste Festival.

Great to have Premier Doug Ford at our 12 Annual Fusion of Taste Festival. <a href="https://t.co/XUKRkcqkGI">pic.twitter.com/XUKRkcqkGI</a> —@vcrisanti

Sam Mioni, running for Ward 18, Willowdale, was also seen photographed with the premier.

I had a great time attending Sam Moini’s campaign launch this evening <a href="https://twitter.com/votemoini?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@votemoini</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> <a href="https://t.co/UeJJX5ZDgR">pic.twitter.com/UeJJX5ZDgR</a> —@FDiGiorgio12

Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti also flaunted his ties to Ford Nation back in march during the Good Friday procession in Toronto's Little Italy.

Tory and Keesmaat, as well as a majority of sitting council members, have publicly denounced Ford's decision to slash city council from 47 to 25 ahead of the election.

The premier hasn't shown support for either of the leading mayoral candidates.