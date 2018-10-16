Mississauga, Brampton mayoral candidates lay out key challenges for growing cities

Mississauga and Brampton's political hopefuls say affordability and transit are the key concerns ahead of Monday's municipal election.

With just days to go before the vote, CBC Toronto spoke with a number of mayoral candidates in Peel Region's rapidly-growing cities about what they're most concerned about.

Housing affordability was one of the most frequently-mentioned issues, something that's partially being driven by the construction of the ​Hurontario LRT, which is set to connect Mississauga and Brampton by 2022.

"The main issue impacting virtually everyone from youth, young professionals, adults and seniors is access and affordability to housing," said mayoral candidate Yasmin Pouragheli, who is one of seven people hoping to unseat the current mayor, Bonnie Crombie.

Crombie said her priority is to "keep Mississauga moving quickly and efficiently on our transit corridors," while also ensuring the city remains affordable for the some 878,000 people who are expected to call it home by 2041.

Almost every other candidate echoed that sentiment, although mayoral hopeful Andrew Lee said he'd like to see Mississauga "retain village spirit in a mega-city" by providing services for people of all ages.

Brampton feeling the pain of a population boom

Brampton's population is growing at a rapid rate, and is set to pass the one-million person mark by 2040.

Current Mayor Linda Jeffrey, first elected in 2014, said that growth hasn't come without challenges.

"Voters are telling me their concerns regarding Brampton's explosive growth, and whether it is finding a place to work or having enough transit services," she told CBC Toronto.

Patrick Brown, the former leader of the provincial PC party, has emerged as Jeffrey's top challenger, but a number of other candidates are also bringing up issues.

"Brampton has been one of the fastest growing cities in Canada but has the worst hospital service, highest car insurance and the fastest growing property taxes in Ontario," said mayoral candidate John Sprovieri.

Other candidates are looking beyond the growth issues.

"Transit, housing and crime; these are the driving forces in Brampton's election this year," said mayoral hopeful Wesley Jackson.

Mansoor Ameersulthan, meanwhile, highlighted property tax increases and traffic congestion, while Vinod Kumar Mehesan lamented the direction he sees the city going in.

"Brampton has become an unsafe, congested, expensive and unplanned city with a lack of basic amenities in terms of proper schools and hospitals," Mehesan said.