Elderly woman hit by driver in Missisauga in hospital with life-threatening injuries

An elderly pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Mississauga on Sunday, according to police.

Const. Sarah Patten, a spokesperson for Peel police, said the woman was hit around 2:20 p.m. near Morningstar Drive and Airport Road.

She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Officers are trying to identify the victim. They described her as an elderly South Asian woman, wearing a hip-length brown fur coat and red-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information that could help identify her is asked to contact Peel police's major collision bureau.

Police say the driver — a male in his fifties from Etobicoke — remained on scene and is co-operating with officers.

Roads in the area of the intersection will remain closed as police investigate.