Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Aurora

An elderly woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Aurora on Monday evening, according to York Regional Police.

Police say they received a call around 4:30 p.m. for a pedestrian struck near Wellington Street West and George Street.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed for the next few hours as officers from the major collision bureau investigate.