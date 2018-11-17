Man carjacked minivan with 96-year-old woman still inside, police say

A 96-year-old woman has been found safe after a minivan she was in was carjacked, police said Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Queensway E. and Camilla Road in Mississauga.

The minivan was parked in a plaza when the driver, who had stepped out of the blue Toyota Sienna, observed someone get into the vehicle and drive away with the woman still inside, according to Peel Regional Police.

The woman, who typically uses a wheelchair, and the vehicle were found abandoned in Oakville about an hour later.

The suspect is still outstanding and has been described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.